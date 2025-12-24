Eight arrested in part of drink driving crackdown

An Ederney driver was among eight people arrested locally in the first 15 days of the PSNI’s seasonal drink and drug driving campaign.

The driver was tested at the roadside in the village last week and was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

The driver had been reported by a member of the public, who kept them at the scene until police arrived.

There has been a strong police presence across the Fermanagh and Omagh district over the past few weeks as part of the operation.

Across the North, police made 129 arrests, up until December 15, with further checkpoints and patrols taking place since.

“To anyone going out for the night over Christmas and planning to drive, the safest thing to do is not drink any alcohol at all,” said a police spokesman.

“Also, please remember that if you have been drinking, it will take some time for alcohol to leave your system, so you may still be over the limit if you head out in the car the morning after the night before – please don’t take the risk.”

They added, “Drink or drug driving is reckless and selfish, and puts not only your life in danger but the lives of everyone using our roads.

“We never want to have to knock on a family’s door at any time of the year, but especially not at Christmas and New Year, to tell them the worst news possible, that their loved one has been killed on the roads.

“Our officers are highly trained to spot potential drink or drug drivers and we have the technology to test for it. If you are breaking the law, you will be arrested, no excuses.”