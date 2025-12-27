€2.3 million cash boost for cross-border communities

COMMUNITIES across Fermanagh and Monaghan are set to benefit from a major funding boost, as over €2.3 million has been secured to support a new cross-border initiative designed to strengthen neighbourhood resilience.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in partnership with Monaghan County Council, The Executive Office and the Office of Emergency Planning, has secured over €2.3 million from PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), to deliver its innovative Resilient Neighbours project.

‘Resilient Neighbours’ is a major cross-border collaboration aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness, response and recovery, while building safer and more resilient communities across the border region.

The project will address risks associated with and emergency management of incidents in relation to severe weather, cyber threats, infrastructure, industry and public health.

Over the next three years, the programme will research and evaluate current emergency management structures and processes; develop learning and development opportunities for over 20 emergency and responder and partner organisations and provide tailored training and resources to improve cross-border coordination and enhance community resilience.

“This PEACEPLUS funding represents a significant step forward in building stronger, safer communities through north-south collaboration and coordinated emergency responses,” Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said.

“Differences in legislation, protocols and training between jurisdictions can hinder effective responses along the border corridor.

“By working together, we can ensure a more consistent and effective approach to emergency preparedness and response, creating safer and more resilient communities.

“I would like to thank the Special EU Programmes Body for its investment and acknowledge the efforts of all partners in securing this funding. We look forward to working together and seeing this project rolled out over the next three years.”