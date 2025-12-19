Driver fined after multiple motoring offences

AN Enniskillen man was fined £500 in relation to a number of motoring offences.

Callum Murphy (28), of Cleenish Park in Enniskillen, entered guilty pleas to the charges through his defence counsel, during a hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that in March A2023, Murphy was involved in a road traffic collision.

Advertisement

He was charged with failing to report when an accident occurred, with the defendant also charged with driving without a licence.

The court heard that Murphy was disqualified from driving in 2018 and he hadn’t completed his driving test again since.

His defence counsel, Garry Smyth, explained that Murphy ‘wasn’t familiar with how to deal with the scenario’ he found himself in.

District judge, Alana McSorley, fined Murphy £500.