Dolan braced for Ally Pally return

HE may be a 500/1 shot to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy, but Brendan Dolan feels that he has enough experience and talent to make his mark at the PDC World Darts Championship.

When the ‘History Maker’ walks onto the Alexandra Palace stage on Monday (December 15), he’ll be making his 17th successive appearance at the sports biggest competition, but there’ll be no sense of sentimentality for Dolan.

The Belcoo thrower has endured a difficult season, slipping down to world number 39 in the PDC Order of Merit.

Advertisement

Dolan knows that a strong run at the Alexandra Palace could help turn his season around and secure his future on the darts tour.

“It’s important to keep your ranking up as it can lead to more opportunities. You don’t want to be looking over your shoulder wondering if you’re going to hold onto your tour card,” Dolan told the ‘Herald.

“Obviously, the most important thing is to improve my performances and be more consistent and then the rankings will take care of themselves.”

Dolan has form at the Alexandra Palace. Last year, he reached the third round of the competition, beating Hong Kong’s Lok Yin Lee 3-0, before he lost 4-2 to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

In 2024, Dolan reached the quarter-final, knocking out former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson, before losing to Luke Littler in the last eight.

Returning to the historic London venue was a target this season for the Belcoo man.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Ally Pally. I haven’t had a great season, but all that can be forgotten about with a great run at the PDC World Championship,” Dolan said.

Advertisement

Dolan (52) has struggled for form since May when he enjoyed some good performances at the Players Championship 16 event, reaching the final, only to lose 8-0 to Ross Smith.

He’s also been struggling with an ongoing arm injury, which he sustained last year.

But with a lot of prize money and ranking points up for grabs, Dolan feels that a run at the World Championship would be the perfect end to his year.

“This season has not been very good, but I have reached a final, a semi-final and a couple of quarter-finals. That tells me I still know how to grind out a result,” added the Belcoo man.

Dolan takes to the oche on Monday (December 15) when he faces Dutch player Tavis Dudeney.

The ‘History Maker’ is well aware of the challenge he’ll be up against when he makes his 17th consecutive appearance at the Alexandra Palace.

“Tavis [Dudeney] is a young lad who has now had 12 months experience on the professional circuit,” explained Dolan.

“He has won the last qualifier to get into the World Championship, so I expect him to be buzzing and excited, with a lot of belief in his throw.

“I need to come out all guns blazing and take control of the match if I want to succeed.”