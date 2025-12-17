Derrylin woman honoured with prestigious nursing award

A DERRYLIN native who once told her teachers she would ‘be seen in the paper as a qualified nurse’ has seen that childhood promise come full circle.

Roisín O’Brien, now living in Birmingham, has been Highly Commended at the Stars of Learning Disabilities Awards 2025, held on December 5 at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester.

Roisín qualified as a learning disabilities nurse in 2004 and today works as a senior nurse in a rehabilitation hospital supporting people with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Her passion for the profession stretches back to her school days, Roisin said, “I have always wanted to be a learning disability nurse, to help others in need , just like when I looked after my own brother Freddy.

“During my time at St Aidan’s High School Derrylin I was asked at my parents’ evening what career I had chosen.

“I told them I wanted to look after people with learning disabilities. There wasn’t a response and I remember saying ‘you will see me in the paper as a qualified nurse.’

“Very proud to have achieved this in 2004.”

The annual Stars of Learning Disabilities Awards celebrate staff and services dedicated to supporting people.

The bespoke event recognises those who, through compassion and commitment, help some of the most vulnerable individuals in society lead full and meaningful lives.

During the ceremony, a tribute was read acknowledging her remarkable contribution, “Roisín is the winner for her extraordinary dedication and lasting impact.

“Known for her warmth, humour, and understanding, Roisín fosters strong relationships and her unwavering commitment makes her the heart of Elms and a true legend.”