Demand for full inquiry after new Kelly Lynch findings

THE family of Kelly Lynch are demanding a full homicide investigation after new forensic findings concluded the 23-year-old was the victim of a violent assault.

Kelly, from Lisnaskea, was found dead in the Ulster Canal in Monaghan on March 17, 2024. Gardaí initially said her death was not suspicious. However, her family say a privately commissioned forensic report now challenges that conclusion.

Kelly, pictured right, was found with 93 separate injuries. An initial post-mortem examination determined she had died from drowning.

A subsequent independent forensic report, commissioned by the Lynch family with the assistance of The Katie Trust, has now concluded that the ‘manner of death’ was homicide.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Kelly’s mother, Julieanne Lynch, said the findings go ‘far beyond raising questions’.

“It concludes that the manner of Kelly’s death is homicide – not accidental drowning, hypothermia, suicide or a fall,” she said.

“That conclusion is based on a detailed analysis of post-mortem findings, scene photographs and injury patterns, including evidence that some injuries were inflicted after death.

“For 21 months, our family was led to believe that Kelly wandered off alone and fell from a bridge. Expert evidence now confirms that this narrative is not supported by the forensic facts.

“We were not informed at the time of the full extent or nature of Kelly’s injuries, and the post-mortem report was not provided to us until August 2024.

“This case should never have required a bereaved family to commission independent experts to establish fundamental forensic truths. The duty to properly investigate the death of a young woman rests with the State, not with her parents.”

Ms Lynch said the family’s concerns also extend to how the case was handled from the outset.

“We want to know why it was not treated as suspicious, why clear red flags were overlooked or dismissed, and why the investigation moved towards an inquest rather than a full criminal inquiry despite unresolved evidence,” she said.

“We are not acting out of speculation or emotion. We are responding to expert findings, documented inconsistencies and unanswered questions that go to the heart of justice.

“Kelly was 23-years-old, with her life ahead of her. She deserves a thorough, transparent and independent investigation that follows the evidence wherever it leads.”

When contacted by the ‘Herald, a spokesman for An Garda Síochána said Commissioner Drew Harris and Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, from the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Division, had met with the Lynch family in October last year and ‘listened carefully to their concerns’.

“Following this meeting, Commissioner Harris directed that a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from a Division external to the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Division conduct a peer review of the investigation into the death of Ms Lynch.

“An Garda Síochána is currently conducting that peer review of the original Garda investigation. The SIO is keeping the family up to date with the progress of the review.

“An Garda Síochána is also assisting the Coroner’s Inquest and fully co-operating with the Fiosrú investigation. These processes are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with direct information on the death of Ms Lynch to contact Gardaí.”