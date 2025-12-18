Council China trip costs over £5,000

A RECENT trip to China that saw three top local council officials visit the city of Huangshi cost over £5,000, it has been revealed.

At the end of October, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair Cllr Barry McElduff, vice-chair Cllr Shirley Hawkes, and chief executive Alison McCullagh spent four-and-a-half days in China in a bid to open new doors for tourism, eduction and business investment.

The £5,412 cost emerged as the council recommended extending a formal invitation to the Huangshi Municipal Government to make a return visit, while also issuing letters of thanks to the organisations and businesses that met the local delegation during the trip.

The visit was funded by the local council, with support from the Northern Ireland Bureau in China, and followed a formal invitation from the Mayor of Huangshi.

That invitation built on a Friendly Co-operative Cities Agreement first signed in 2018 and renewed when the mayor visited Omagh last year.

At last Wednesday night’s meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee, FODC chief executive Alison McCullagh said, “The purpose of the visit was to further enhance the Friendship City Agreement and was in response to an invitation. Moving towards a Sister City Agreement, it was suggested that we should continue working on developing our current relationship.”

Council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, described the recent visit as ‘very busy and productive’.

“We came away with knowledge as to what sectors our local companies might export to and where opportunities lie,” Cllr McElduff said.

“When asking about gaps in the market, we were reminded that China has 1.4 billion people to feed. Even though they have extensive industry, they don’t have enough and are looking for partners, specifically in regards to dairy products.”

Independent councillor Josephine Deehan voiced her support in promoting links with China and said there was much to be gained economically.

“We have got to start somewhere,” Cllr Deehan said.

“These are small steps, but we must remember that China has a huge population and an economy that requires many products which we have in Northern Ireland.

“It will take time and work but we stand to gain a lot economically, but I’m happy that the council is spearheading it because the benefits outweigh the risks.”