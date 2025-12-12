Concern as cocaine found in waters of Lough Erne

Cocaine and by-products of Class A drugs have been found ‘quite strongly’ in Lough Erne and across some of the major lakes in the North.

The concerning news was recently revealed on ‘The States of Us’ podcast on BBC NI, with scientists carrying out almost 140 different water samples from various waterways across the North.

Conducted by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, in collaboration with Imperial College London, the findings suggested the presence of the substances in raw water in the lakes and rivers.

As well as cocaine, a number of other substances including ketamine, amphetamine, painkillers and antidepressants were reportedly found in the water samples.

“One of the interesting things is actually the fact that it was showing up quite strongly in places like Lough Erne, which is maybe because it’s a recreation hotspot,” Dr Billy Hunter told ‘The State of Us’.

The ‘Herald previously revealed the extent of the worrying drug epidemic in Fermanagh, with many local publicans and hospitality owners taking major steps to protect their customers.

A senior member of the Criminal Justice Setting in Fermanagh explained that “a high percentage of people who commit crimes” in the county are linked to drugs.

“There’s a lot more cocaine use now in Enniskillen. In years gone by, it might have been cannabis but cocaine seems to be really, really common now,” they explained.