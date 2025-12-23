Community spirit boosts Enniskillen’s economy

Enniskillen BID has once again proven that collaboration, creativity and community pride can drive a town forward.

Over the past year, the BID team has delivered an ambitious programme of activity focused on boosting business, enticing customers and enhancing the experience for everyone who lives, works, visits and stays in Enniskillen.

From record-breaking Gift Card sales and vibrant marketing campaigns to landmark events, striking murals and meaningful sustainability projects, it has been a year defined by momentum, innovation and a shared belief in the future of the town.

“Enniskillen BID had another hugely busy and proactive year,” Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID told the ‘Herald.

“We continue to invest in projects under our Business Plan Themes of Boosting Business: Enticing Customers and Enhancing the Experience for people who live, work, visit and stay in Enniskillen.”

One of the standout success stories of the year has been the continued growth of the Enniskillen Gift Card scheme.

“The Enniskillen Gift Card continues to excite and surprise the BID team with monthly sales in excess of an average of £20,000 monthly. We set monthly targets and each sale is celebrated as we know that the Enniskillen Gift card is given as a perfect present and that it has to be spend in store in the town of Enniskillen,” Noelle said.

“We know that each card sold helps the local economy, drives footfall but importantly gives a great sense of pride for us all who love our town. Our impressive sales figure for 2026 is currently at £220,000.”

Community events

This year, Enniskillen BID supported a wide range of events, helping largely voluntary groups deliver more for the community.

“St Patrick’s Day is now the biggest day in the spring calendar and the best parade to rival cities. We are a proud supporter of it along with Enniskillen 10K ComicFest, Fermanagh PRIDE, Flive, Irish Fly Fair, Fishing Classic and Spooktacular,” she said.

“Furthermore, BID has made progress with sustainability and were successful in securing €20,000 funding from the Climate Change Action Fund for two new water stations and reuseable coffee cups. We are trying to reduce plastic use and single use paper coffee cups.

​“We, in BID, listened to the disgruntlement from the public regarding the sorry state of the roundabouts. We sought sponsorship from our businesses and delighted that we have almost all covered and while we are fighting with weather currently, we know that they will look splendid in Spring 2026.”

While there have been many accomplishments, the road ahead for local businesses is not without its hurdles.

“While it has been a great year, business remains difficult and the high street has and will continue to face challenges, which it always has. But Enniskillen is meeting these challenges head on and finding solutions to defy them and reinvent ourselves against new challenges.”