Cllr Stephen graduates as new firefighter

TRILLICK man Stephen McCann was one of 18 new full-time firefighters to officially graduate from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College.

Mr McCann, a local representative on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, completed an intensive 18-week training course at the new state-of-the-art college, which opened in May.

The new cohort of firefighters learned a range of specialist knowledge and skills to prepare them for a wide range of incidents that they will respond to.

Aidan Jennings, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Officer, praised Mr McCann and his colleagues for their “outstanding commitment to developing the skills and values” of the service.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome this latest cohort of Wholetime Firefighters to NIFRS. Their graduation today marks the culmination of months of dedication, teamwork and determination,” Mr Jennings said.

“They have shown outstanding commitment to developing the skills and values required to serve our community safely and effectively.

“The success of our 18 new Firefighters would not have been possible without the unwavering support and guidance of the dedicated training team at our college.

“Their experience and enthusiasm for developing others has been crucial in ensuring that this cohort of new firefighters is fully prepared for the operational incidents they will face.”

There had been a number of calls made locally for more firefighters to cope with the major demand on the service.

Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Board, Jay Colville, also congratulated all of the new graduates.

“Their commitment to public service and willingness to put others before themselves embodies the very best of what NIFRS stands for,” he said.

“Today’s graduation is a significant milestone, but it is not the end of their journey. As a Service, we remain deeply committed to investing in our people.

“Our graduates will continue their development, both on Station and through ongoing training at our college.

“Today is a day of great pride for our graduating Firefighters, their families, and for NIFRS as a whole, and I wish them every success in their future careers.”