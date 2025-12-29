Christmas joy as baby Charlie arrives at SWAH

+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Posted: 11:44 am December 29, 2025

Midwives at South West Acute Hospital were delighted to welcome a Christmas Day baby, bringing extra joy to the festive season.

Baby Charlie Andrews was born on Christmas Day, a special arrival for the Andrews family from the Brookeborough area.

Hospital staff shared in the happiness of the occasion, welcoming the newborn as a true Christmas gift. Warm wishes have been extended to baby Charlie and family as they begin this exciting new chapter together.

