Christmas joy as baby Charlie arrives at SWAH

Midwives at South West Acute Hospital were delighted to welcome a Christmas Day baby, bringing extra joy to the festive season.
Baby Charlie Andrews was born on Christmas Day, a special arrival for the Andrews family from the Brookeborough area.
Hospital staff shared in the happiness of the occasion, welcoming the newborn as a true Christmas gift. Warm wishes have been extended to baby Charlie and family as they begin this exciting new chapter together.
Posted: 11:44 am December 29, 2025