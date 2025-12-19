Christine’s inspiring journey of healing and hope

FERMANAGH author and holistic practitioner Christine Allen has released her latest book, ‘The Feet I Have Felt,’ sharing her journey as a cancer survivor and her decades of experience helping others heal.

In the book, Christine courageously opens up about surviving cancer, offering readers an authentic and uplifting message about resilience, faith, and the body’s remarkable ability to heal.

The story also reflects on her professional journey as a reflexologist and homeopath.

“Every pair of feet I’ve worked with tells a story. Through reflexology and homeopathy, I’ve learned that healing is not just about the physical, it’s about listening, understanding, and walking alongside people through their challenges,” Christine said.

“Writing this book was my way of giving thanks for all those stories and for my own journey through illness and recovery.”

Drawing on over three decades of experience, Christine takes readers through thousands of lives she has touched, offering insights into physical and emotional wellbeing.

‘The Feet I Have Felt’ is now available at Nature’s Choice and several bookshops across Fermanagh, as well as online via Amazon.