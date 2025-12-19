Chaska brings kindness to the table with free dinners

AS THE festive season approaches, a local Enniskillen takeaway is putting community spirit at the heart of Christmas.

Chaska is once again opening its doors to offer free Christmas dinners to those who may be struggling or alone, ensuring that no one in Enniskillen or across Fermanagh feels forgotten during the holidays.

“A wee hot feed at Christmas can make all the difference,” Imran Janjua from Chaska told the ‘Herald.

“In our faith, feeding people is one of the most important things you can do, and with the cold, the bills, and the pressure this time of year brings, we didn’t want anyone in Enniskillen or across Fermanagh feeling forgotten — just neighbours looking out for one another at Christmas.”

The team at Chaska hopes that the initiative let’s people know they’re cared for and not on their own, even if it’s just in a small way.

“A hot meal can lift the spirits, take a bit of pressure off, and remind people that there are folk in Enniskillen who care. That’s what Chaska is about — kindness, respect, and neighbours looking out for neighbours,” Imran added.

“Chaska is very much a local Enniskillen business, and the support we’ve had from the people of Fermanagh over the years has been unreal. This is just our way of giving a wee bit back. It’s inspired by our faith and by the simple idea of looking out for your neighbours — especially at this time of year when a bit of kindness goes a long way.”