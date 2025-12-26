Business unites with health team to bring joy

A FERMANAGH business has teamed up with local health staff to support families across the community have a happy Christmas.

As part of a major appeal over recent weeks, Monaghan Brothers transformed its Lisnaskea showroom into Santa’s grotto.

Thanks to the generosity of local people, toys, games, vouchers and gift sets poured in, filling the flatbeds of three Isuzu D-Max pick-ups, with many more donations displayed throughout the dealership.

Cash donations were also received and used to purchase gift cards for families. Lisnaskea Credit Union was singled out for its particularly generous contribution, arriving with bags of toys, clothes and biscuits.

The gifts were handed over to the Western Trust’s Fermanagh Gateway and Family Intervention Service Teams, who will ensure they reach children and young people most in need across the district.

Director at Monaghan Brothers, John Armitage, praised the community response.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of local people,” he said.

“Seeing the community come together to support families at Christmas is truly heartwarming and we’re especially proud to play a part in making the season brighter for those who need it most.”

Dr Priscilla Magee, locality planning officer for Women and Children’s Services at theTrust, accepted the donation alongside staff from Fermanagh Gateway and Family and Childcare Teams based at the SWAH.

She said: “Thank you so much to everyone who generously supported this huge toy appeal. Your kindness is very much appreciated and will help bring some Christmas magic to families in the Fermanagh area.”