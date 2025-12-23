Brookeborough saddened by death of shopkeeper Rose

The Brookeborough community has been left saddened following the death of local shopkeeper Rose McClave.

Formerly of Main Street, Brookeborough, Ms McClave passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

Many have paid tribute to Rose online describing her as ‘ a lovely lady’.

“Deepest sympathies to Benny and family circle on the very sad passing of a dear wife and mum, Rose. A very friendly helpful lady in her shop when we lived in Brookeborough,” one person shared.

With another saying, “So very shocked and saddened to read of Rose’s passing, what a lovely lady she was. Condolences to her family & friends at this very sad time. May Rose Rest In Peace.”

Rose will be sadly missed by her husband Benny and loving children Treacy (Tommy), Nuala and Mark, grandchildren Méabh and Páidí, sisters Ann, Angela (Sean) and Sinead and brother Terence.

Pre-deceased by her parents Johnny and Ena and siblings Mary, Bridie and Sean.