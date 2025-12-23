Bluetongue restrictions relaxed after testing ends

A FURTHER easing of animal movement restrictions has been announced for farms within the Bluetongue Virus (BTV) Temporary Control Zone (TCZ).

From last Friday, all animals within the TCZ – except those that have tested positive for BTV – have been permitted to move under general licence both within and out of the zone, unless they fall into specific high-risk categories.

The decision follows the completion of surveillance testing and the onset of the vector inactive period, which significantly lowers the risk of virus transmission.

High-risk categories include female cattle aged 18 months and over, bulls aged 14 months and over, breeding males among sheep and goats, and pregnant females or breeding males in deer, llamas and alpacas.

Animals in these groups may still move, but only under a specific licence and subject to additional conditions.

Depending on species and category, these requirements include negative pre-movement PCR testing, proof of Bluetongue vaccination, or veterinary certification confirming non-pregnancy.

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said the latest announcement marks an important step in restoring normal trading conditions.

“With surveillance testing now complete and recognising that we are within the vector inactive period, we are able to relax restrictions on movements both inside and outside the Temporary Control Zone,” he said.

“However, certain higher-risk categories of animals will still require additional measures, and farmers should familiarise themselves with the detailed requirements.”

For cattle moving out of the TCZ, females under 18 months, castrated males and bulls under 14 months can move under general licence without testing, vaccination or pregnancy determination. Female cattle aged 18 months and over must either have negative PCR and ELISA test results, proof of full Bluetongue vaccination, or veterinary certification confirming they are not pregnant. Bulls aged 14 months and over will require a negative PCR test before movement is permitted.

In sheep, all animals except breeding males may move under licence without testing. Breeding rams will require a negative PCR test before a movement licence can be granted.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir acknowledged the impact restrictions have had on farm businesses.

He said officials are continuing to work with affected herd keepers and industry stakeholders and are exploring potential financial support to help offset the additional costs faced by farmers with high-risk animals.

l Further information and licensing guidance is available on the DAERA website.