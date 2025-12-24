Befriending service fighting loneliness in Fermanagh

Christmas can be a lonely time for many, but here in Fermanagh one group is going the extra mile to help keep everyone in the community connected.

The festive season is one of the busiest times of year for Connect Fermanagh, which provides a telephone befriending service to combat loneliness and isolation.

Through a range of compassionate, volunteer-led supports, the organisation works to ensure that no one feels forgotten, offering connection, reassurance and practical help when it is needed most.

Aoife McGrade from Connect Fermanagh said calls and requests for support increased ‘significantly’ at this time of year.

“Many of our service users spend the day alone, with no family to call in and wish them a Merry Christmas,” she said.

“A simple conversation or check in can make a huge difference, so we do anticipate high demand.”

To meet this increased demand, Connect Fermanagh will have a wide range of supports and services in place throughout the Christmas period, such as its volunteer led telephone befriending service.

Regular check ins provide reassurance and companionship at what can be an emotionally challenging time as well as practical support is available where needed, including signposting to other community and statutory services.

The service has already been busy over recent weeks, hosting a Christmas dinner for service users, volunteers and partners.

“We also provided warm packs to service users in need of something extra to help them stay comfortable and safe at home during the cold winter months,” said Aoife.

For those who would like to support Connect Fermanagh and help make a difference in their community, there are several ways to get involved, such as volunteering.

“We welcome new volunteers who can give a little of their time to make calls or provide companionship,” Aoife said, adding donations were also welcome.

“Contributions directly support Connect Fermanagh’s work in reaching the most vulnerable people experiencing isolation and loneliness.

“They help us continue providing befriending calls, hosting inclusive events, and offering practical items such as warm packs. Donations can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/connectfermanagh.

“Spreading the word: Simply letting people know that Connect Fermanagh is here can make a huge difference, ensuring those who may be struggling know where to turn.”

To get in touch with Connect Fermanagh call 028 6632 0230.