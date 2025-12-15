Ballinamallard United pay tribute to Billy Elliott

BALLINAMALLARD United Football Club has paid tribute to the popular William Elliott, who was a talented footballer and a long-time supporter of the Fermanagh club.

Formerly of Limetree Avenue in Antrim, Mr Elliott passed away peacefully in hospital on November 27.

Mr Elliott, originally from Ballinamallard, was remembered as a skilled footballer who represented the Fermanagh club with distinction in the 1940s and 1950s.

Advertisement

“It is with deep regret that we report the death of former player and long-time supporter of Ballinamallard United, William Elliott,” a club statement read.

“Having grown up in the village William played for Ballinamallard along with his brothers Harold, Noel and Teddy, with brother Bertie very involved in the running of the Club.

“William played for the Mallards in the 1940s and 50s. Although he moved to Antrim, William continued to be a regular visitor and supporter at Ferney Park.

“Sincere sympathy from all at Ballinamallard United FC to all the family circle, particularly to brother Teddy who continues to be a regular supporter at Ferney Park.”

In his later years, Mr Elliott relocated to Muckamore in Antrim, where he became an active and much-loved member of the community.

“Sad news. William was such a great character and a lovely man. He will be often remembered,” one mourner remembered.

Another tribute read: “I’m saddened to hear of Billy’s passing. He was one of life’s true gentlemen.”

Advertisement

Mr Elliott is survived by his partner Josie and his sons Brian and Stephen. He is predeceased by his wife Florence.

Following a Service of Thanksgiving at St Jude’s Parish Church in Muckamore in Antrim, he was interred in Craghan Cemetery in Ballinamallard.