‘A true Fermanagh icon’: Tributes paid for Willie Boyd

THE entire Fermanagh community has been left saddened at the death of ‘the most well known man in Fermanagh’ Willie Boyd.

Formely of Tully, Roslea and lately Creamery House, Kesh, Mr Boyd passed away peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on December 12. Since the sad news of Willie’s passing, the community has shared countless stories and memories celebrating the life of the well-known county character.

A familiar face at band parades throughout the North, Fermanagh Band Scene were one of the first to pay tribute to him.

“Mr Willie Boyd commonly known as the Bard of Rosslea, and lately the Mayor of Kesh could be seen at a parade anywhere in Northern Ireland having thumbed a lift to get there. Distance was no object for Willie,” Fermanagh Band Scene said.

“He even headed to London in 2002 to the funeral of our Queen Mother to pay his respects.”

Deborah Erskine MLA said she was saddened to hear of Willie’s passing, describing him as a true Fermanagh icon who was known far and wide.

“He will be missed from the fabric of social life here in the county, but his memory will live on, in all the fond memories and stories we have of him,” she said

Glenn Keenan shared a number of photos of the ‘local celebrity’.

“There will never be another character like Willie Boyd – most certainly a local legend in all aspects,” he said.

A heartfelt post shared on the Enniskillen Banter Facebook page highlighted the life of Willie, stating he was ‘a man who lived life in his own unique and striking way.’

“Many’s a day was spent perched on the window of Dowler’s Hardware in Lisnaskea, paper in one hand and a cup of tea in the other, legs crossed in that famous boiler suit and wellies,” they stated.

“He was full of passionate opinions, never afraid to share them, and was a great walker. He could be spotted in Belcoo in the morning and Galway by teatime, and no one ever knew how he got there. And of course… the infamous briefcase, contents forever undisclosed.”

Following his funeral service at St Mark’s Parish Church in Aghadrumsee on Monday, December 15, he was interred in the adjoining churchyard.