28-year-old woman dies following Lisnaskea crash

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Friday, 5th December.

Chief Inspector Simpson from the Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Officers responded to a report that a Vauxhall Insignia car and Renault Traffic van had collided on the Crom Road at around 4.40pm.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and a number of people were conveyed to hospital.

“Sadly, 28-year-old Hanna Tanasova, who was originally from Ukraine but had been living in the Mayobridge area for several years, passed away from her injuries in hospital on Friday 26th December.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we appeal to anyone with phone/dash cam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch.

“You can get in contact with officers on 101, quoting reference number 989 of 05/12/25.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org