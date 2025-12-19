Mother-of-two passes away after Monaghan crash

There has been widespread sadness at the death of mother-of-two Emma Mackarel.

Formely of Latgallan, Clones, Co Monaghan, Emma passed away on Thursday the 18th of December, tragically following a road traffic accident.

Originally from Fermanagh, tributes have been paid across the county.

“Our Deepest Sympathies to Emma’s Husband Andrew, her young children Eva & Alec, to Linda & John, David & Donna and Emma’s Entire Family & Friends. We have fond memories of Emma along with David & Donna playing in the band with us for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in the difficult time ahead.,” Maguiresbridge Bridge Silver Band shared online.

Funeral service will take place on Sunday the 21st of December at 2pm at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Gransha More, Clones, Co Monaghan (H23N524) followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.