Work begins on Belcoo development

WORK is undergoing on a “significant” new development to the existing facilities at MacNean Park which will lead to a major benefit for the local Belcoo and extended Fermanagh community.

The Belcoo O’Rahilly’s club has recently agreed a deal with McGrath Contracts to develop its facilities and excitement is building in the locality as to what it’ll mean for the area and community.

Joint club president, Helen Ferguson and Jim Mellor, turned the first sod on the ground recently in what’s a big boost for the club.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the huge support from our community and the commitment shown by Belcoo O’Rahilly’s members,” a club statement said.

“This significant step comes after tireless fundraising efforts by the club and the community, demonstrating the shared vision and commitment to enhancing local amenities.

“The new facility will serve as a valuable hub for the football club as well as the community, offering a space for events, gatherings, and activities for residents of all ages.

“It will also play a crucial role in supporting the future of Belcoo O’Rahilly’s, providing an essential base for players and fans alike.”

It’s hoped that the development of the facilities at MacNean Park will benefit and help the wider Belcoo community.

“Construction begins in January, with Phase 1 expected to last 28 weeks,” the club posted on social media.

“This initial phase will establish the building’s envelope, including the roof, walls, windows, staircase, and plastering.

“Phase 2, scheduled for next year, will focus on the electrical, plumbing, and finishing work needed to complete the facility’s interior.”

