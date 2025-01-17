+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Warning over rampaging deer in Fermanagh

Posted: 3:21 pm January 17, 2025

LOCAL motorists are urged to be vigilant after a number of drivers on the Derrygonnelly Road have had a lucky escape after they discovered deer running out onto the public road late at night.
Drivers have taken to social media to alert others of the dangers that the deer can pose, with some motorists almost ending up in a collision, in order to avoid the animals.
“Deer are running across the road just before the Graan, on the corner, at night,” a driver posted.
Another said: “We saw them there early in the morning too. You get no warning that they’re there.”

