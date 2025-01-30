Tributes to Lisnaskea man Noel McCaffrey

THE Lisnaskea and extended Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of “great Emmett” Noel McCaffrey who passed away after a battle with illness.

Formerly of Newbridge Road in Lisnaskea, Mr McCaffrey passed away in hospital, on Tuesday.

A stalwart of the Lisnaskea GAA club, Mr McCaffrey was remembered in a poignant tribute.

“Another great Emmett has passed on to his eternal reward,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“Noel McCaffrey passed away yesterday evening. Everyone in the club would like to pass on their condolences to his family who have so many strong ties to our club.

“Noel was a player and committee member for many years. He was always keen to hear the latest from Emmett park throughout his later years.”

Mr McCaffrey was a popular member of the community, described as a ‘great character’.

“I have fond memories of Noel, thinking back to the year he managed us at underage. He always wanted the best for the Emmetts,” an online tribute read.

Another mourner said: “I have got fond memories of Noel supporting the teams I played in back in the day. He was a great character too.”

Mr McCaffrey is survived by sons Anthony and Ciaran (Orla), daughter Fiona Cox (Findan), brothers Collie, Brian and Willie and his sisters Mary, Sheena and Majella.

He is predeceased by his wife Betty, brothers Anthony, Stephen and Kevin and his sisters Philomena Brady and Josie Coyle.

Following his Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on Saturday, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

