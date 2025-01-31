Tractor run in memory of Jamie Thompson

TRACTOR drivers across Derrygonnelly and Fermanagh are set to unite for a special fundraising tractor run in memory of the late Jamie Thompson, on what would have been his 21st birthday.

The county was left deeply saddened when Mr Thompson, a father-of-one, passed away suddenly.

His family are preparing to mark what would have been his 21st birthday with a special tractor run.

“On October 2 2023, our family’s life changed forever when Jamie passed away,” the family said.

“The Botha parish supported us greatly as a family when Jamie passed away, so we have decided to give all the proceeds from the tractor run to The Botha Parish Renovation Fund.

“The tractor run will be held on February 16 at 2.30pm. The tractors’ will gather in St Patrick’s Church car park, with all donations greatly appreciated in Jamie’s memory.”

The Botha Renovation Fund is supporting ongoing development work and improvements to churches in Monea, Derrygonnelly and Boho.

