Tractor protest in Enniskillen tomorrow

UPCOMING... The Fermanagh rally in opposition to family farm tax is expected to attract around 400 tractors.

ROAD users and members of the public are being made aware of a potential traffic build-up as a major tractor run is scheduled to take place in Enniskillen tomorrow (Saturday, January 25).

“The event will involve a convoy of tractors leaving Enniskillen Mart on the Old Tempo Road at 2pm,” a Police statement said.

“The vehicles will move along the Old Tempo Road, Tempo Road, Dublin Road and onto Wellington Road, New Bridge and right unto Old Bridge, Queen Street, Cornagrade Road, Irvinestown Road, Forthill Street, Dublin Road and back along the Tempo Road towards Enniskillen Mart. It is anticipated that the event will be finished by 4pm.

“Motorists are advised to plan for possible delays, and drive with extra care if they are in an area where the convoy is passing through. Police will be on duty, and deal with any traffic-related issues that arise.”

