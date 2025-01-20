Top honours for Fermanagh ewe

WINNERS… Supreme Champion at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club In-Lamb Dungannon Show and Sale was ‘Matt’s Jewel’, owned by Kinawley farmer Matthew Burleigh. They are pictured with show judge, Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin.

AN ‘overall correct sheep’ from Kinawley took the top honours at the prestigious Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s In-lamb Show and Export Sale held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Kinawley farmer Matthew Burleigh was left delighted after his ewe, named ‘Matt’s Jewel’, was named as the winner in the sale and show rings in Dungannon, winning 1,600 guineas.

The winner of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s In-lamb Show and Export Sale is a sired by Murrays Export, with its mother, ‘Matt’s Fabulous’, also winning numerous shows in the past.

Judge of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s In-lamb Show and Export Sale, Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin from Meath, was full of praise for the young Fermanagh farmer.

“There was a great show of sheep to choose from,” Mr Ó’Curraoin said.

“My champion stood out as she is a powerful ewe with a flashy head and is an overall correct sheep, exactly what I look for in my own flock. I had a brilliant time judging.”

Mr Burleigh also enjoyed other success at the Dungannon show when one of his other ewes, ‘Matt’s Jazzy Girl’ was sold to Scottish farmer David Morrison for 1,600 guineas.

‘Matt’s Jewel’ is also carrying a single lamb so the future’s looking bright for the Kinawley farmer.

Fivemiletown farmer Joshua Keys was also pleased when his ewe ‘Bolies Jojo’ claimed the reserve champion prize.

The shearing ewe is a full-sister to this year’s Balmoral Show champion and was sold to Michael and Kile Diamond for 800 guineas.

His ‘Bolies Flock’ won their first Balmoral Show Beltex Championship and they were also awarded Best Novice Flock of the Year at the Beltex Club Dinner.

His 'Bolies Flock' won their first Balmoral Show Beltex Championship and they were also awarded Best Novice Flock of the Year at the Beltex Club Dinner.