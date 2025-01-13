Top gong for Fermanagh business

A LOCAL business has been recognised for its “commitment to top-tier sustainable energy solutions” at an awards ceremony which celebrated some of the best in the plumbing industry.

Set up by Denzil Cluff in 2013 in Derrygonnelly, Ecoerne continues to lead the way in the field of renewable energy and it was recently celebrated at the prestigious Plumbing and Heating Awards.

The judging panel felt the Fermanagh-based business was a worthy recipient of the accolade.

“Ecoerne and LA Plumbing & Heating have won Domestic Project of the Year for an outstanding heat pump upgrade in a family home on Derrygonnelly Road, Fermanagh,” the statement read.

“This project achieved a zero-carbon outcome, showcasing a commitment to top-tier sustainable energy solutions.”

Ecoerne and its team are no strangers to picking up awards. The firm was recognised at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards, winning the competitive ‘Sustainability Strategy of the Year’.

The company director, Denzil Cluff, was delighted that the local business was recognised.

“We launched the new training centre a year ago, and it’s gone from strength to strength,” he said.

“I’ve been in the industry now for nearly 20 years, and we’re trying to move on with the times and move on with the technology.”

