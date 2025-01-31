Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Stephen McCarthy, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh died Tuesday 28th January peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Darren (R.I.P). Loving brother of Fionan, Colleen and Ryan. Grandson of Pat and the late Stephen McCarthy (R.I.P) and Paddy and Kathleen McAvinue. A loving nephew to Fiona McCarthy-Devers and the late Rachel Swift (R.I.P). Stephen will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm with removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Teemore for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Stephen will be sadly missed by his brothers, sister, grandparents, aunt, uncles Peter & Seán, cousins and his many friends. Stephen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-teemore St. Peregrine, Pray for him.

The death has occurred suddenly of Gerry Keown Carnmore, Roscor, Belleek Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements later; house private at present.

Bernadette Hannigan (née Keenan / Smyth) 250 Drumeer Road, Drumgoon, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 29th January 2025 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Brian. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Maureen Keenan and her brother Tony (R.I.P). Loving sister of Mary Bogue (Brian), Seamus (Mairead R.I.P), Frank (Catherine), Geraldine (Pete). Sister-in-law of Fr Pat and Eugene (Geraldine) Hannigan. Bernadette will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm until 9pm and again on Saturday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home Sunday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 2 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bernadette will be sadly missed by the Hannigan, Smyth and Keenan families and all her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Bernadette’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge. St Bernadette pray for her. Family home private please.

Marie O’Rourke (Née Teague) Macknagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 28th January, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy. Devoted mother to Brionica and Catherine. Predeceased by her sisters Brionica and Mona (McGovern) and her brother Bart (R.I.P). Marie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Thursday evening from 3pm until 6-30pm with removal to Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea for 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Marie will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sister-in-law Bridie, niece, nephews and the entire circle of family and friends. Family home strictly private please by request. Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Our Lady of Lourds pray for her.