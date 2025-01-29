Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of James Murray (Jim) ELLIOTT, 28th January 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Tarmon Brae, Enniskillen. James Murray (Jim), dearly loved son of the late William and Elizabeth, dear brother of the late Jack, Dick, and devoted brother-in-law of Ruby. A much-loved uncle of Elizabeth, Wilma, Alison, Heather, Glenda and Christina. Family homes and Funeral private by his own request. Jim will be lovingly remembered by all his family. “At Rest.”

Dympna Cullen, nee Mc Kenna (Pheadar eoin) R.I.P Died 27th January 2025, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.58 Ednamohill Road, Ederney Co. Fermanagh (Clonee) BT93 0AZ. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy R.I.P and dearly loved mother sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Dympna will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday 28th January from 12 noon to 9pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 9pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of funeral. Dympna will leave her late residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by her Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie. Donation box available in the family home and the church. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her much loved sons daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Hubert McDonald Lettergreen Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 26th January 2025 peacefully in hospital. Hubert is predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and John (R.I.P). Hubert will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB, tomorrow evening (Tuesday) from 4pm until 8pm with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11o’clock Funeral Mass. Buriel afterwards in the old cemetery, Donagh. Hubert will be sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and his many friends. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Beacom, 25th January 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. George Nichol Beacom, late of 190 Drumeer Road, Maguiresbridge. A much loved husband of Betty, and a devoted father of Alison and Keith (Heather). Also a dear brother of the late Harry, Elizabeth and Albert. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of George will take place on Wednesday at 2.30pm in Christ Church, Maguiresbridge, followed by a private interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to arrive at the above Church from 1.30pm to greet the family on your way in prior to the service. Donations in memory of George are to Maguiresbridge Silver Band. Please make all cheques payable to “Maguiresbridge Silver Band” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. “At peace”.