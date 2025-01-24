Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Coalter, 21st January 2025, peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Albert Malcolm, late of Nelson Park, Fivemiletown. A much loved husband of Evelyn and a devoted father of Pamela (Geoff), Malcolm (Maureen), Pauline (John), Ian (Sharon) and Rodney (Sarah). Also a dear brother of Gladys and the late Hector, Geoffrey and Donald. And a very special grandfather and great grandfather. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Albert will take place in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, on Friday at 2.30pm, followed by a private family interment in the adjoining Churchyard. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, Albert will be leaving his late home on Friday at 2.00pm, travelling along the Edfield Way to arrive at the above Church for 2.30pm where everyone is welcome to attend. Donations in memory of Albert are to St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown. Please make all Cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Albert will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn and family and all the family circle. “Albert, you are safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Noel McCaffrey, Newbridge Road Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 21st January 2025, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Betty (R.I.P) and loving father to Anthony, Ciaran (Orla) and Fiona Cox (Findan). A dear brother of Collie, Brian, Willie, Mary, Sheena and Majella. Predeceased by his siblings Philomena Brady, Josie Coyle (Cavan), Anthony, Stephen, Kevin and his nephews Sean and Anthony (R.I.P). Noel will repose at his late residence today (Wed) from 5pm until 9pm and again tomorrow from 1pm until 8pm with removal on Friday Morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Noel will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends. Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Family home private on Friday Morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT920LA, or any family members. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for him.