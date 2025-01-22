Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Ashley McCabe, Carrowshee Avenue, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 18th January 2025, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Eddie and the late Teresa (R.I.P). Loving sister of Teresa, Rosie McMahon (Ciaran), Helen Mulligan (Martin), Terry (Monica) and predeceased by her sister Caroline (R.I.P). Ashley will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB. this evening from 7pm until 9pm and again tomorrow (Wed) from 1pm until 8 pm. Removal from funeral home Thursday morning at 10-40 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Ashley will be sadly missed by her father, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunts, Keith, nieces, nephews and a large family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.

