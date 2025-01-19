Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Melissa Mulligan (Née McGettigan) No89 Cloghagaddy Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Died Friday 17th January peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of Rachel and James. Beloved wife of Jason and loving mother to baby Madison. Daughter-in-law of Hugh and Phyllis Mulligan. Sister of Louise (Kristin), Hayley (Neil) and Jamie (Chloe). A darling granddaughter of Granny Ray Bedford. Melissa will be reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home BT92 0LB tomorrow (Sat) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from her late home on Monday morning at 10.15 a.m. to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Melissa will be sadly missed by her Husband, Baby daughter, Parents, aunty Rosie (John), uncle Brian (Donna), granny Ray, father and mother-in-law, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. Family home private to family and close friends at all times please. Melissa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

CROOKE – 17th January 2025 (peacefully) at the County Care Home, Enniskillen and late of Silverhill Park, Silverhill, Enniskillen. Caroline Elizabeth (Carol) beloved wife of the late William (Billy), dearly loved mother of Victoria (Kevin) and Jane (Daniel) and much-loved grandmother of Caoimhe, William, Caitlin and Charlotte. The Funeral service will take place in Darling Street Methodist Church, Enniskillen on Monday at 12.00noon, followed by a private Committal. House Closed. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”