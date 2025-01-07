Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

HUNTER – 4th January 2025 (suddenly) at her home 27 Mantlin Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Frances Rebecca, BEM, devoted wife of the late Cecil, dearly loved mother of Marcus (Clare), Jill, Raymond (Gillian), dear grandmother of James, Christopher, Thomas, Matthew, Bella and Levi. A dearly loved sister and aunt. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 6.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral from her home on Wednesday leaving at 1.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Townhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Frances will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

George Ivan Allingham ‘Homeleigh House’, 26 Wolfe Tone Street, Sligo and formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Died 5th January, 2025 Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mabel. Beloved husband of Imelda and dear father of Ruth. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sister Liz Humphreys, brothers Richard, Jim and Eddie, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John the Baptist Cathedral, John St, Sligo on Wednesday morning at 11:30am with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for a Cremation Service after. You can watch Ivan’s funeral service live by following this link – https://www.facebook.com/foleyandmcgowans House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence for his family below. https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/george-ivan-allingham/

Patrick “Patsy” Dunne. 92 Greenhill Road, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, BT94 4QS. 2nd January 2025. Dearly loved husband of Rosaleen (née Donnelly). Much loved father of Patricia Collins (Patrick) and the late baby Louise. A loved and cherished grandfather to Joshua, Ella, James and Emily-Rose. A dear brother of Kay Ashton (Graham RIP), Rosie Thackery (Paul), Breege O’Sullivan, and the late John, Tom and Mickey. Also a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Patsy will repose in his late residence on Monday 6th January from 12.00 until 9.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 to St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his sorrowing wife Rosaleen, daughter Patricia, son in law Patrick, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Patsy “Blessed are the pure in spirit, for they shall see God.”

Advertisement

HANCE– David, 3rd January 2025 (peacefully) at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and late of Millcroft Care Home Enniskillen. Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to David in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Monday between 3.00pm -5.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will take place in Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen on Tuesday 7th January at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. David will be lovingly remembered by his good friend Kenneth and all the staff and residents of Millcroft Care Home. “At Peace”