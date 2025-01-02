Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

O’Donnell, 1st January 2025, peacefully, at The Graan Abbey Residential Home. Raymond James “Jim”, late of 22 Fortview, Lisbellaw. A devoted husband of the late Heather Patricia, a cherished father of David and Cheryl (Mark), and a very special grandfather of Katie. Also a dear brother of Iris, Bill, Brent, Niall, Karl and Trudy. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Thursday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place on Friday at 1.00pm in Lisbellaw Parish Church, followed by interment in Tattygare Cemetery. Jim will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all the family and family circle. “At Rest.”

Gould, 1st January 2025, peacefully at home. William George “Kenneth”, late of 55 Ashbrooke Road, Tempo. A much loved husband of Emma, a devoted father of Christopher (Linda), Sophia (Jeremey), and Matthew (Laura), and a dear brother of Andrew, Joyce and Maurice. Also a very special grandfather of Faith, David, Charlotte, Sebastian, Archie, Isla, Alexander, Evelyne and the late Ruari. Family homes private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Kenneth will take place on Saturday at 1.30pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Kenneth are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Kenneth will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Emma and family and all the family circle. “At Peace.”

WOODS – 1st January 2025 (peacefully) at the Tilery Care Home, Enniskillen and late of Drummurry Gardens, Ballinamallard. Joyce Margaret, devoted wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved mother of Rosalind (Harry) Ashley (Ruth) and Jonathan (Rosie), a loving grandmother of Mark, Katie, Matthew, Craig, Allister, Lucy, Jill and great grandmother of Harry, Logan, Kamryn and Brodie. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The Funeral service will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday at 11.30 am followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her family and family circle.

The death has occurred of Rachel O’Connor (née Garvin), 228 Brollagh Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3FU. Rachel passed peacefully, with her loving family, in the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh. Remains will repose at her residence for a walk-through wake on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with house private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church Belleek on Friday to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd, Cavan H12RF78 at 6.00pm. Service can be viewed on the following link or click the button below: http://videostream.ie/rachel. Rachel will be sadly missed as the beloved wife of Seán and loving mother of daughters Sophie and Lauren and son Ros. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Eileen Garvin. Deeply regretted by her brother Frank (Veronica), sisters Anne (John), Geraldine, Jenny, Felicity (Sean), nieces, nephews and the extended O’Connor family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

The death has occurred of John Murphy, 31st December 2024. 13 Rossview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.BT92 ZLH and formerly of 22 Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. John passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the Pallative Care Unit, Omagh. Beloved husband of Aine (nee Martin). Dear son of Sean and Annette. Much loved brother of Janette (Jude), Patrick (Mary). Loving father of Ben, Hannah and Sophia. Dear uncle of Caitlin, Oliver and Adam. Deeply regretted by Vincient, Geraldine, Tony (Joanna), Brian, Eimir (RIP). Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and family circle. John will be reposing at his residence 13 Rossview, Lisnaskea on Thursday 2nd January 2025 from 12 noon until 8pm, and at Derrygonnelly Harps Clubrooms on Friday 3rd January from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from 22 Rossnarick Close, Derrygonnelly on Saturday 4th January at 10:30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St, Patrick’s Church, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd Cavan H12RF78 at 4:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh & Northwest Cancer Centre, Derry c/o any family member or Damian McGovern & Sons, Funeral Directors, 8 Caldrum Rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6HY. A shuttle bus will be provided from the grounds of Lisnaskea Emmett’s for the wake on Thursday between 12noon and 8pm.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Lee née Magee Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh and late of Derryrona, Mulleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at the residence of her brother Martin in Derryrona and the house is private to family and friends. Remains will arrive on Saturday to St Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Geraldine is predeceased by her husband John Lee and brother James and is deeply regretted by her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Sean Paul Cassidy, grandchildren Casey, J.J. and Iósua, brothers, Liam, Noel (Corinna), Martin, Eddie (Sheila), nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director.

Jean Murray, Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, and formerly, Tattintonegan, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 31st December 2024, suddenly at Home. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Jane-Ann Murray (R.I.P.). Dear sister of Patsy (Margaret), Agnes Alvite (Pepe), Mary McElroy (Sean R.I.P.), Bernie Nemer (Awni), Veronica, Josie Turan, Dympna Zazzero (Paul), Philomena Ciaiola, Dolores McCarthy (Jimmy) and predeceased by her brothers Jim and Michael. Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

The death has occurred of Maggie Fee (née Murphy) Peacefully 31st December 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 22, Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT74 7NA and formerly Moorfield Trillick, Co Tyrone. Devoted wife of Brian and loving mother of Barry (Caitriona) & Claire (Pete). Cherished nanny of Maeve, Oisin, Ayden, Eimear, Efan, Leah & Jack. Sister of Larry, John, Arlene, Bronagh, Jimmy. Predeceased by her Parents Josephine & Hugh & brother Michael. Maggie will repose at her home on Wednesday 1st & Thursday 2nd January 2025 from 12.00 – 9.00pm. Family home private at all other times please. Removal on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Huntington’s Disease Assoc of N.I. c/o of the Enda Love, Funeral Director, 125, Derrin Road, Enniskillen BT74 6BB or any family member. Maggie will be loved & missed always by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren brothers, sisters, extended family circle, friends & neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

KEYS, (née SEANEY) December 30th, 2024 ANNE ELIZABETH Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at South West Acute Hospital and late of Three Rivers Care Home, formerly of 4 Erne Park, Kesh. Dearly beloved daughter of the late William and Kathleen Seaney, devoted mother of Michelle (Richard), Dianne (Leslie), and Coleen (Martin). A much loved and precious nannie of Megan, Joshua, Reuben, Adam, Lauren, Tabitha, George, Jack and Emily, also a dear sister of Jean (Charlie) and Kate (Gerry), a loving aunt and dear friend of Colin, June and family. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Anne will be held in Ardess Parish Church on Friday at 12 Noon followed by committal in adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Three Rivers Care Home Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. Forever in our Hearts “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has occurred of Damian (Dee) Fitzpatrick Late of 13 Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen BT74 6ND Peacefully 30th December 2024 Beloved husband of Chubby (Mary) and loving father of Robert (Vania), Emmett (Patricia) & Leanne (Gary) Devoted grand dad to Nathan, Adam, Lara, Alex, Conor, Oran, Lorenzo, Matteo & Rena Brother of Elena (Hugh) & Josephine (Tony) Predeceased by his parents James & Mary & his siblings Joan, Denise, Dolores, Don, Noel, Una & Columba & those who died infancy Molaise, Patricia & Jude Damian will repose at his home on Wednesday 1st January 2025 from 1.00 – 8.00pm Removal on Thursday 2nd January 2025 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam Deeply regretted by his Wife, Sons, Daughter, Grandchildren, Sisters, his many Nieces & Nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

