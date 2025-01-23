St Aidan’s make it back-to-back wins

Under 15.5 McEvoy Cup Group Stage

Inver College, Carrickmacross 3-15

St Aidan’s, Derrylin 6-8

Reigning champions St Aidan’s HS followed up on their victory against St Kevin’s with another win on Tuesday morning. The Derrylin schoolboys came from six points down with 15 minutes to go, to win by two.

Three goals in either half were a major plus point for Ruchie O’Callaghan’s side at the full-time whistle against a physically stronger Inver outfit.

First half goals from Cian Martin, Fionan O’Reilly and Oisín Darcy left it level pegging, 3-3 to 1-9 at the break.

In the second half, Darcy bagged a second, picking the ball up around the 45 metre line before taking on the opposition and unleashing a shot to the net.

Cathair Maguire had an equally impressive goal with six minutes to go, rifling the ball from the 21 metre mark into the top corner.

With Inver ahead by two going into the last few minutes of normal time, St Aidan’s were thrown a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty.

Maguire stepped up to take the spot kick but the Inver ‘keeper pulled off a fine save. However, Maguire was quickest to react and hit the net at the second time of asking.

St Aidan’s added another point to seal the win on a day where they showed great character to come from behind to win it.

St Aidan’s coach, Richie O’Callaghan said afterwards;

“They did really well, we hadn’t trained really because we had been away on a skiing trip the week before.

“They showed great character. That team has come on massively in the last couple of years. A few years ago they would’ve folded and the attitude wouldn’t have been as good as it was.”

For St Aidan’s, Ruairi McManus had a very good game at corner back and at full back Jack Maguire was a solid presence and stepped in to take the kickouts . Up front the goal scorers were vital in the overall outcome of the game.

St Aidan’s still have to play Breifne College and Sacred Heart, Omagh as they bid to defend their title.