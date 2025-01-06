SEFF chairman awarded MBE

ERIC Brown, chairman of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), has been awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours List for his services to the community in Fermanagh.

Originally from Derrygonnelly and now living in Maguiresbridge, Mr Brown has dedicated much of his life to supporting victims and survivors of The Troubles through his work with SEFF. A longstanding member of the Orange Institution for over 60 years, Mr Brown is affiliated with Fawney Heroes LOL 329, where he has served in several roles, including Worshipful Master.

During the 1970s, he served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary and Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) in Derry and Belfast. While on duty, he survived a shooting incident, escaping with minor injuries. He later served as a Platoon Commander in the UDR in Lisnaskea.

Following the end of The Troubles, Mr Brown was one of the founding members of SEFF, established to assist those affected by violence.

He received the MBE award for ‘For services to community in County Fermanagh’.

