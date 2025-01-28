Road safety GCSE to be introduced

THE Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure said that improving road condition is “a priority” for the Stormont Executive after it agreed funding for a driving safety GCSE course.

In a bid to reduce road fatalities and accidents, Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, confirmed that they will fund a scheme that supports the Motor Vehicle and Road User GCSE.

The aim of the subject is to inform students of the dangers of our roads, which could prove potentially life-saving for Fermanagh youngsters.

“Road safety is a priority for me as Minister and this year I launched a new Road Safety Strategy to help keep our community safe while using our roads,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Sadly 68 people had their lives cut short and hundreds more were seriously injured on our roads last year and we have already lost lives in 2025. This causes untold devastation.

The GCSE subject is the latest bid to educate young people about the dangers of our roads.

