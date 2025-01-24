Rise in fraud scams in Fermanagh

FERMANAGH residents are being urged to remain vigilant of online and fraudulent scams after it was revealed that people across the North have lost up to £20 million to the schemes.

An Enniskillen man revealed to the ‘Herald that he recently was the attempted victim of an insurance fraud scheme.

The man received what appeared to be official letters from AXA Insurance, informing him that he needed to send personal identification to an address, in a bid to stop his insurance being ceased.

When he contacted AXA, the resident realised he had been the victim of an attempted scam.

The Police recently released that, across the North, they had received over 5,200 reports of fraud over 12 months up to October 2024, with residents losing £19 million.

Locals have been particularly intrigued following the exposure of the ‘GAA Catfish’ scandal, which has seen a prominent Derry GAA star the victim of a major scam.

The individual has been the victim of ‘catfishing’, which is the creation of a fake account to draw the targeted individual into a romantic relationship or by committing fraud.’

