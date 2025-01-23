Red weather warning issued for Fermanagh

FERMANAGH residents are urged to be vigilant and take full precautions tomorrow (Friday) after a red weather warning has been issued for the North.

The Met Office has confirmed that the weather warning will take effect from 7am to 2pm tomorrow, as Storm Éowyn is expected to hit the island.

The fifth named storm of the winter is expected to hit hard, with winds and gusts peaking between 80 and 90mph.

Advertisement

Fermanagh residents are being advised to stay at home as flying debris and fallen trees could result in a danger to life. Power cuts are also expected.

“Southwesterly then westerly winds will rapidly increase from west to east during the Friday morning rush hour with peak gusts of 80-90 mph fairly widely and perhaps up to 100 mph along some exposed coasts,” a Met Office statement said.

“This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies, as well as dangerous conditions outdoors. Winds will gradually ease from the south through Friday afternoon.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition