Porteous ‘privileged’ to captain the team

Rory Porteous linked up with Fermanagh hurlers back in 2011 and by his own admission, he watched from the bench for the first five years. It was in 2016 that he became a mainstay on the team and hasn’t looked back since then.

After playing up front with both Maguiresbridge footballers, Lisbellaw hurlers and the county, it was in 2016 that Porteous took a step back – literally – and now he’s made the number three jersey his own.

The 32-year-old father of one, soon to be father of two with a second baby due in April, lives in Strabane, “a good midway point” for his hurling commitments and work in Altnagevlin as a radiographer.

