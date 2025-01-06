Naas do U-turn on Gallagher appointment

FORMER Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher is reportedly out of the running to be part of the new coaching setup at Naas, despite speculation that his appointment as coach was imminent.

Earlier this morning (Monday), it was believed that the former Derry GAA boss was set to be part of a coaching team at Naas in Kildare, under manager Joe Murphy.

A number of media outlets, including RTÉ and the Leinster Leader, have now reported this afternoon that Mr Gallagher is not going to be considered for the position.

Mr Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager in 2023, after his ex-wife, Nicola, made a number of claims on social media that she had been subject to physical abuse for years.

A temporary ban was placed on Mr Gallagher by the Ulster Council in September 2023. It was later overturned by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Mr Gallagher was training Monaghan club side Corduff at the time of his suspension. The temporary ban was then lifted in February 2024.

The Ulster Adult Safeguarding Panel carried out an independent investigation into the allegations of domestic abuse made against the former Derry manager.

The GAA recently confirmed that an Adult Safeguarding Culture Review task force has been set up to support the organisation in future safeguarding issues.

The Adult Safeguarding Culture Review task force will help the GAA implement recommendations arising from the McGibbon Safeguarding Review.

The McGibbon review, which contains recommendations regarding adult safeguarding and culture in the GAA, was initiated after the domestic abuse allegations against Mr Gallagher.

