Hospitals in ‘crisis’ as flu cases surge

By Niamh McGovern

AN emergency health meeting was convened yesterday (Tuesday) after health officials declared that Northern Ireland’s hospitals were in ‘crisis’ due to rising flu cases and the recent cold weather.

The surge in winter viruses has exacerbated already severe pressures, with hundreds of people waiting over 12 hours in hospital emergency departments across the weekend.

According to a Public Health Agency (PHA) surveillance report, 923 unique episodes of influenza, 142 episodes of RSV, and 51 episodes of Covid-19 were identified.

The Western Trust had the highest flu consultation rate at 33.6 per 100,000 people in week 52.

At one stage on Monday evening, over 1,000 people were in the North’s nine emergency departments – up from 800 on Sunday – with 415 people waiting for a bed. On Tuesday morning, there were 752 people in emergency departments in Northern Ireland, with 470 people there longer than 12 hours.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praised healthcare staff for their efforts, acknowledging many had not had a break.

He also highlighted that this crisis is not unique to Northern Ireland, stating that other regions like Liverpool and Hampshire are facing similar pressures.

During the meeting, the health minister announced that flu vaccines will now be available to those over 50.

Attendees were also told that across Northern Ireland there have been 3.6 times more people hospitalised with flu this winter compared to last year.

“Patients expect dignity and privacy, but that is often lost in these crisis times,” Mr Nesbitt conceded.

He also dismissed the idea of military intervention, stating that internal hospital flow and lack of community resources were the root causes.

“Without the resources to change, we cannot change. Without change, frustration will continue for patients, service users, staff and the population at large.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007