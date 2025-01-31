Fundraiser for family of Annie Heyneman

A FUNDRAISING drive launched in support of the family of Annie Heyneman, who was murdered at her home in Ballyconnell earlier this month, has far exceeded its original target.

Organised by Natalie Grogan on behalf of the Heyneman family, the Go Fund Me appeal had already raised €62,000 – more than three times its original target of €20,000.

The 55-year-old was killed at her home in Kilnavart on January 11. Her husband Henk also suffered knife wounds in the attack and was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

The murder of the popular mother-of-five shocked community in the border, and support has been pouring in for the fundraiser organised by Ms Grogan.

She said she wanted to help Annie’s heartbroken family through their pain, such as with funeral costs, as well has helping Henk once he returns home from hospital.

“Annie was a kind, caring and beautiful soul who dedicated her life to her family and community in which her passing has left a gaping hole,” said Ms Grogan, who thanked the local community for its support for the appeal.

“I know we as a community want to come together to show this wonderful family our support. To show we are behind them and grieving alongside them,” she said.

“On behalf of the Heyneman family I want to thank you all for your support, kind words and prayers at this time.”

An active member of the local community, Ms Heyneman was a member of the Templeport Children’s Playground committee and helped organise the annual Bawnboy Community Festival.

Speaking to the ‘Herald previously, her friend Sheila Maguire from The Keepers Arms guesthouse said she was “the nicest person” and “salt of the Earth.”

“She was the most happiest, fun-loving, easy-going and nicest person that you could ever meet,” said Ms Maguire.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.