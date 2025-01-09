Fermanagh’s Y2K babies are all grown up

MILLENNIUM BABY... Niamh Fitzpatrick was the first baby born in the Erne Hospital on January 1, 2000.

It’s been 25 years since the world ushered in the year 2000, and those little bundles of joy born in the first moments of the new millennium are now stepping into adulthood.

Among them is Marc McCusker, born on New Year’s Day at the Erne Hospital in Enniskillen. Today, Marc is a vehicle technician at Donnelly’s in Enniskillen, with a passion for farming.

“It’s as good a time as any to be born,” said Marc. “When anyone finds out I was born on the millennium, it’s desperate. I don’t know anyone else born on that day – it’s kind of funny when you think about it.”

The world was gripped by anxiety as the year 2000 approached. Fears of the Y2K bug had people bracing for chaos. But for Marc, it wasn’t the end of the world; it was just the beginning.

“Everyone thought the world was going to end that day, and I was just getting started,” Marc laughed.

It was certainly a busy start to the new millennium at the maternity ward in Enniskillen with a total of nine babies born.

The first baby to arrive at the Erne Hospital was Niamh, a little girl welcomed into the world at 3am by her mother, Teresa Fitzpatrick.

“It was all so hyped up, and Niamh was supposed to arrive on New Year’s Day, but I didn’t expect her to be on time,” Teresa recalled. “We were heading to my brother’s house party when I started having pains. My sister, who’s a midwife, was with me and knew I was in labour.”

With the clock ticking toward midnight, Teresa’s sister took her to the maternity ward while her husband took care of the turkey houses. Teresa remembers the excitement in the maternity ward that night.

“The hospital was busy, but the staff were brilliant. They were excited about the millennium babies,” she said.

Now living in Australia, Niamh works in social work at a children’s home in Perth.

“I moved to Australia nearly two years ago and play Gaelic football here, too. It’s also nice to have the beach and the weather,” she said. “I don’t think much about my birth date, but when I tell people, they always say it’s a cool birthday. It definitely makes it hard for anyone to forget!”

Niamh added a final apology to her mother: “Sorry, Mum, for spending the millennium in the hospital because of me!”

