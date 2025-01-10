Fermanagh teen’s mission for safer roads

By Niamh McGovern

“If it’s important to you, you will find a way. If it’s not, you will find an excuse.”

This is the mantra of 15-year-old Monea teenager Jack McCubbin, whose personal commitment to improving road safety in Fermanagh is already making waves.

A pupil at Erne Integrated College, Jack might seem an unlikely candidate to be lobbying politicians, arranging meetings with the Department for Infrastructure, and campaigning for change – but that’s exactly how he spends much of his time.

When he’s not at Air Cadets on Mondays, Army Cadets on Wednesdays, editing video games, or socializing with friends, Jack is busy highlighting road safety issues in the county. His dedication has already earned him a Road Safe NI award.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, Jack shared insights into his new-found passion.

“Every week, when I arrive at school on a Monday, I always think about what I can do that would be beneficial,” said the former Killyhommon Primary School pupil.

“If I have free time, I’ll lobby on road safety issues because if you’re not willing to do something, then change simply won’t happen.”

INSPIRED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

So what motivates Jack to dedicate so much time to road safety?

According to the teenager, he was inspired by Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn, who visited his school early last year.

“That’s when I first got a real taste for what was going on in Northern Ireland, and I spoke with the commissioner about road safety,” explained Jack, who credits his English teacher Sean Murphy and Science teacher-councillor Adam Gannon for further encouragement.

“I just like to see change happen, so I decided to do something about it,” he added.

Jack has already presented to the Fermanagh and Omagh PCSP, met with Head of Road Policing Graham Dodds, and lobbied Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan and DUP MLA Deborah Erskine on local road safety issues.

“Being able to go and talk to these people is great. It feels like I’ve finally found a purpose,” said Jack, who is entirely self-motivated.

Anyone who has spent time with Jack will tell you he likely knows more about roads and infrastructure in Fermanagh than most adults.

That may come as no surprise – Jack’s mother is a retired driving instructor who has helped him build a solid foundation of knowledge over the years.

“Whenever we went out on the roads, I’d bombard Mum with questions, trying to learn from her,” Jack said.

“The only reason I know so much about how roads work is down to my mum.”

TAKING ACTION

Jack is advocating for improvements on a range of road issues across Fermanagh. One example close to home is a dangerous bus stop in Monea.

“My sister and I used to get dropped off at this stop, which is on a blind summit where you can’t see what’s coming over the horizon,” he explained.

“Children have to cross the road there – it’s a death trap.

“By the time you start crossing, it could already be too late for a car to stop.

“My sister had a close call there once, and someone will be hit someday if nothing changes.”

Following persistent lobbying, Jack confirmed that Dermot McGirr, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, will meet with MLA Jemma Dolan this month to discuss rerouting options.

“So hopefully something will be done about that,” Jack said. “I feel so happy that I’ve contributed to making this change happen in some way.”

When asked about his future ambitions, Jack revealed his dream of becoming a paramedic.

Whatever career path he chooses, Jack has vowed to continue campaigning to make Fermanagh’s roads safer for years to come – and there’s no better man for the job!

