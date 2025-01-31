Fears bird flu could mutate to humans

IT’S an annual disruption for local bird owners every winter, but now news coming from across the ‘Pond’ has raised concerns that avian flu could become a worry for all of us.

With the H5N1 virus recently detected in a wild goose near Dungannon, poultry farmers and flock owners in Fermanagh are currently on high alert for the disease. An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone has been imposed in the area where the bird was found,

Such biohazard measures are a common occurrence across the local area each season. They are mainly aimed at preventing the spread of the virus to protect the local poultry industry as, until now, it was believed the virus posed little risk to humans.

However, with a recent study from the USA showing the disease has the potential to mutate quickly, it would seem these efforts of our local farmers are protecting more than just our local economy.

Over the past year H5N1 has been found in cattle, mice and cats in the US.

There have also been dozens of cases in humans across several states, although so far there are no reports of human-to-human spread, with those cases believed to have been passed from animal to human. While most reported only mild symptoms, the first human bird flu death was reported this month.

The study published last week by the Texas Biomedical Research Institute showed the virus could quickly mutate when introduced to a new host.

“The clock is ticking for the virus to evolve to more easily infect and potentially transmit from human to human, which would be a concern,” said Texas Biomed Professor Luis Martinez-Sobrido.

Back on this side of the Atlantic, thankfully bird flu remains solely an economic concern for now.

Speaking last week, Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher, urged all bird owners to play their part in keeping the potential problem under control.

“I would encourage all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock,” he said.

“If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.”

