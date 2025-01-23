+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ERGS out to turn tables on Wallace
Enniskillen Royal rugby players get their final training sessions in ahead of the Schools' Cup match against Wallace HS.

ERGS out to turn tables on Wallace

Posted: 11:35 am January 23, 2025
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

“We know if we can keep our tempo high, which is our natural game, we can cause them problems.”

Those are the words of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (ERGS) head coach Ashley Finlay as his side prepares for their Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Round of 16 clash against familiar foes Wallace High School on Saturday.

Wallace, a Schools’ Cup powerhouse, ended ERGS’s quarter-final run last season, and now Finlay is hoping to lead his team to a different outcome this time. With a strong tactical plan in place, the squad will need to execute at their best to turn the tables.

