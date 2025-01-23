ERGS out to turn tables on Wallace

“We know if we can keep our tempo high, which is our natural game, we can cause them problems.”
Those are the words of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (ERGS) head coach Ashley Finlay as his side prepares for their Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Round of 16 clash against familiar foes Wallace High School on Saturday.
Wallace, a Schools’ Cup powerhouse, ended ERGS’s quarter-final run last season, and now Finlay is hoping to lead his team to a different outcome this time. With a strong tactical plan in place, the squad will need to execute at their best to turn the tables.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere