Enniskillen voted most welcoming – again!

Once again the Fermanagh county town has been recognised for its warm welcome.
Enniskillen has been named as one of the most welcoming ‘cities’ in the UK latest survey has been carried out as part of the Annual Traveller Awards by Booking.com. Newry, Portstewart and Newcastle have also been named in in the top ten.
Booking.com said the results were “determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in a certain city,” and “this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth list highlights a diverse array of destinations from around the globe.”
“Whether it’s coffee farms and pristine beaches or medieval hideaways and jungle towns, these destinations showcase the world’s diverse charm and hospitality, inspiring unforgettable adventures in the year ahead,” said a spokesman.
The top ten most welcoming cities in the UK were named as:
Chester, Cheshire
Newry, County Down
Enniskillen, Country Fermanagh
Portstewart, Country Londonderry
Woolacombe, Devon
Haworth, West Yorkshire
Newcastle, County Down
Cheddar, Somerset
Meanwhile, the most welcoming cities in the world were named as:
Sigiriya, Sri Lanka
Cazorla, Spain
Urubici, Brazil
Taupo, New Zealand
St. Augustine, United States
Orvieto, Italy
Manizales, Colombia
Quedlinburg, Germany
Ko Lanta, Thailand
Chester, United Kingdom
