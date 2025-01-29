Enniskillen voted most welcoming – again!

The Fermanagh county town has been named as one of the most welcoming 'cities' in the UK by seasoned travellers.

Enniskillen has been named as one of the most welcoming ‘cities’ in the UK latest survey has been carried out as part of the Annual Traveller Awards by Booking.com. Newry, Portstewart and Newcastle have also been named in in the top ten.

Booking.com said the results were “determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in a certain city,” and “this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth list highlights a diverse array of destinations from around the globe.”

“Whether it’s coffee farms and pristine beaches or medieval hideaways and jungle towns, these destinations showcase the world’s diverse charm and hospitality, inspiring unforgettable adventures in the year ahead,” said a spokesman.

The top ten most welcoming cities in the UK were named as:

Chester, Cheshire

Newry, County Down

Enniskillen, Country Fermanagh

Portstewart, Country Londonderry

Woolacombe, Devon

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Newcastle, County Down

Cheddar, Somerset

Meanwhile, the most welcoming cities in the world were named as:

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Cazorla, Spain

Urubici, Brazil

Taupo, New Zealand

St. Augustine, United States

Orvieto, Italy

Manizales, Colombia

Quedlinburg, Germany

Ko Lanta, Thailand

Chester, United Kingdom