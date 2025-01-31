Closure of Unipork recalled 25 years on

AS excitement builds for the unveiling of the Lakeland Retail and Leisure Park on the Cornagrade Road, many are still hurting from the “particular heavy blow” of the closure of Unipork factory.

In January 2000, 25-years ago this week, 200 people and their families were left devastated when it was confirmed that the Unipork factory in Enniskillen was shutting down, in a major local blow.

Opened on the Cornagrade Road in 1966, the bacon factory, owned by UK-based Malton Foods, was one of the lead employers in the county, before its shock closure in 2000.

Trade unionist Jim Quinn was a shop steward for Unipork employees and he was particularly vocal following news that the factory was shutting down, leaving many residents without jobs.

“The closure of Unipork was a particular heavy blow with hundreds of workers losing their jobs, and in many cases, several from the same family,” Mr Quinn told the ‘Herald.

“The company had been trying to close Unipork for 20 years and more.

“It was only the efforts of people like George Johnston, Brendan Heuston, Colin Caughey, Mairead Stewart, Ann Nash, Adrian Armstrong and Emmett Fitzpatrick that kept it open to 2000.”

Malton Foods, which owned Unipork factory in Enniskillen, was a major business and at the time of the closure, it was reported that the company was generating over £600 million in sales.

The employees in Enniskillem packaged the bacon products which came from its slaughtering facility in Cookstown and boning and curing plant in Ahogill. It was the first facility to close down.

“The early 2000s was a difficult period for workers throughout Fermanagh with closures happening all over the county in the food industry, textiles and other sectors,” said Mr Quinn.

“The years before the closure saw workers faced with difficult decisions when the company slashed terms and conditions several times supposedly to save the factory.

“It was a very stressful period for everyone concerned, not least the workers.”

As reported in the ‘Herald, many local political figures intervened in its bid to save Unipork from closure. They instead were left fighting to secure the best financial package for the workers.

The trade unionist said that closure of business across the county caused issues for locals.

“Workers and their representatives experienced trauma through trying to negotiate the best possible deal in the worst possible circumstances,” Mr Quinn explained.

Jack Mulligan worked at the Enniskillen factory for 21 years. He remembers the work and camaraderie with his colleagues, saying there’ll ‘never be another place like’ Unipork.

